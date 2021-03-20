Letter: McConnell’s Empty Filibuster Threat

McConnell warned that the Senate would become “Scorched earth” if the filibuster is revoked. As usual the clown depends upon the lack of attention and total amnesia of the populace when these types of threats are made.
How many Judges did they allow Obama. How many in the GOP voted for the good of the country instead of falling in line? This is why any attempt to achieve bipartisanship is doomed.
“Elections have consequences” was his catchphrase to justify his upending of bipartisanship. Even after his attacks on Obama’s Constitutional powers, the Dems managed to vote in the best interest of their constituents and country. This has not been the case in either house of Congress with the GOP since our recent election.
Clearly, the GOP is unified in opposing all efforts of the Dems to legislate. It cannot be made worse by a feeble threat from an impotent deposed thief in our Senate. He is already doing his worst.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.