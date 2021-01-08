 Skip to main content
Letter: McConnell tried to cut coronavirus paid sick leave
Letter: McConnell tried to cut coronavirus paid sick leave

Most people are unaware of what is going on during the fairly quiet, Lame Duck period. Hypocritic Party news just keeps on rolling out.

Not many people are aware that Hypocritic Party Speaker, Mitch McConnell, blocked the coronavirus-related mandatory paid sick-leave. This Senate failed to pass the relief bill in July because it omitted the mandatory paid sick leave. After complaints, if employers voluntarily provide paid leave, they may receive a portion of the dollars allocated through a refundable tax credit, if any of the allocated $1.8 billion still remains.

McConnell then eliminated the tax credit altogether, as a bargaining con. In order to allow the paid leave reimbursements to remain, Nancy Pelosi approved changing ‘mandatory’ for ‘voluntary.’ Now, however, millions of Americans who need to quarantine, take care of a relative or take care of their children are not guaranteed a form of paid leave.

On the positive, while removing the two-week guarantee, McConnell did INCREASE tax breaks for wealthy horse owners.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

