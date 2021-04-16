 Skip to main content
Letter: McConnell warns CEO's
Letter: McConnell warns CEO's

Dear Mr. McConnell,

Thank you for looking out for the voters of Georgia and speaking up for their new voting law. The "big lie" that you mention goes beyond race. Your response makes it clear of your support of narrowing options for early voting for everyone, and even supporting a law that makes it a misdemeanor to hand out food or drink or whatever, for those waiting in line to vote. Also, Mr. McConnell, thank you for warning corporate America from playing politics. We certainly can't have corporate America play watchdog. Protecting the rights of all the voters is the politicians' job or so we could only hope. Mr. McConnell, you must admit the new Georgia law is flawed. Maybe as the Senate minority leader you might get your comrades in Congress to do some work to enact equal and consistent voting rights throughout the country. This may even be the start of both parties working together? Thank you!

Tim O'Connor

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

