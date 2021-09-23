Letter: McConnell's plan will hurt every American, rich or poor

The Supreme Leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has determined that he, personally, would like to effectively cost the US economy millions of jobs, wipe out trillions in household debt and send unemployment rates surging. He has ordered his SS (Senate Simpletons) troops to obey his orders or fear the wrath of the Turtle’s bite. He sneers in delight at the thought of blaming Democrats for this ill-conceived plan.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that McConnell’s terribly timed action would cause “irreparable harm” to the American economy. That means everyone, including those of you who have sworn allegiance to Donald Trump’s New Fascist Party. Unless you are a multi-millionaire or billionaire, you WILL be hurt. Even the wealthy will lose some of their assets.
Republicans do not care about people, only power.
Can any Republican supporter/reader defend this move?
Sh Metz
Northeast side
