Letter: McSally attacks on Kelly

In 2018 Martha McSally used an old picture of her opponent wearing a tutu and accused her of treason. Arizonan’s didn’t buy it. Martha was defeated.
Today, unable to find any pictures of Mark Kelly in a tutu nor anything else to personally attack him with she has resorted to making proven false accusations about his business dealings. Her lies are embarrassing. She can’t rely on her record to get elected so she resorts to mudslinging. Even at that she is too inept to find mud that sticks.
Mark Kelly is one of the good guys. No skeletons in his closet to be exposed. Dedicated to making this State and this Country better. Devoted to his family. A big part of the Tucson Community. Studies issues and works for solutions. He is honest. Civil. He has integrity. There is no justification for personal attacks. Mark Kelly should be our Senator.
Philip Tygiel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
