Letter: McSally Continues to Lie About Her Record

As a bereaved military spouse, I know veterans deserve better than someone like McSally. I haven’t forgotten her voting record in the House of Representatives and that she put the asbestos industry above veterans’ rights. Victims are disproportionately military veterans. In 2016, and again in 2017, she voted to send the FACT Act to the Senate. This bill would have put the asbestos industries’ interests ahead of a victim’s right to justice and compensation by creating barriers and delays for sick and dying cancer victims to obtain compensation. It would have created significant privacy risks by publicly posting very personal information on the internet. Fortunately, this act did not become law.
More than 50 countries ban asbestos; but not the US, along with Russia, China, Brazil, India and Kazakhstan. Current legislation in the Senate (S. 717) seeks to ban asbestos use in the US and still has no Republican co-sponsor.
To revise her political commercials, …”there is nothing SHE wouldn’t lie about to get a vote.
Sherry Massie
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!