Letter: McSally contributes to incivility

It is very sad to hear that our senator, Martha McSally, has contributed to the incivility and rudeness that has permeated our country in the past three years. For a woman who professes to be a patriot, a lover of America, a former military pilot, to respond to a reporter who was asking a perfectly legitimate question "Would you consider new evidence in the impeachment trial?" in an abrupt, uncivilized, and rude manner, responding, "I'm not talking to you, you're a "liberal hack," shocks the conscience. All it would have taken was a "yes" or "no" answer. Martha McSally might be appealing to the Trump supporters with her slamming of the media and reporters in a nasty and hostile way, but she is a poor example to the dignity and professionalism that a senator should exhibit. Perhaps she needs to be reminded that she wasn't elected, but appointed by Governor Ducey. This behavior is not attractive and will not win her votes from anyone who believes in common courtesy.
S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.