Letter: McSally deserves to be a temporary senator

I can only wish Arizona's unelected senator Martha McSally showed the respect for the constitution and the truth demonstrated by Sen. Mitt Romney. Unfortunately, McSally has once more shown she is too timid to risk the wrath of Donald Trump, voting against hearing any evidence in the recent impeachment trial and refusing to hold him accountable for what seem like demonstrated instances of abuse of power in pursuit of his personal political interests. McSally has taken oaths to defend the constitution and to serve as an impartial juror in the impeachment trial. She has failed on both accounts and has amply demonstrated why Arizona voters in 2020 will make her a strictly temporary senator.
John Covert
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.