Letter: McSally doesn't want to hear from voters

As an American, I take seriously my responsibility to inform my senators of my views so they can vote in my interest. I try to call daily. I notice that Senator McSally no longer allows callers to easily leave a message. Now when I call, I have to wait to the end of a long message before the beep sounds and I can inform her of my views.
This indicates she does not care what I think or I would be able to press a number to leave a message. We all know she cares what President Trump thinks, though. She is wrong for Arizona. Vote for Mark Kelly.
Jan-Ruth Mills
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
