Letter: McSally for Senate
I am an unaffiliated Arizona voter and have made my decision to vote for Republican Martha McSally for US Senate. I have studied both candidates’ positions but one issue overrides all else - the threat by the Democratic leadership to expand and pack the US Supreme Court, abolish the Senate filibuster and add states to the Union.

Joe Biden refuses to reject this plan, so I assume he would approve it if passed by a Democrat-controlled US Senate. Mark Kelly could be one more Democrat vote to approve it.

One cannot overstate the threats to our democracy but Senator Ted Cruz clearly explains some of them in his just-released book, “One Vote Away, How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History”.

I’ve lived in Oregon, a one-party state, now massively in debt and incompetent. We cannot afford a one-party nation.

Thomas Kennedy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

