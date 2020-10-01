 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally is failing to represent us
Letter: McSally is failing to represent us

Martha McSally is putting party and Trump above country. Once the Supreme Court is stacked with Trump’s latest nominee, it is even more unlikely to represent our country equitably. They will destroy the Affordable Care Act, leaving the American people with no protections for preexisting health conditions. Contrary to the dreamworld that McSally and her buddy Mr. Trump are living in, COVID-19 is not going away any time soon and when the Affordable Care Act is gone, 7 million Americans will be at risk of losing their medical insurance! Trump wants to stack the court with judges who will rubber stamp his agenda, and that is good for him but not the rest of us. When will McSally stand up for Arizonans? She is supposed to represent us!

Pam Irvin

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

