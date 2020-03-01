Letter: McSally jeopardizes health, votes for two anti-choice bills
This week, Senator Martha McSally jeopardized the human rights and health of Arizonans by voting for the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.

Both of these bills clearly reflect Republicans’ desire to strip access to abortion care and polarize voters ahead of the election this fall, and McSally is no exception.

McSally has a record of supporting dangerous anti-choice legislation that impacts not only Arizonaans, but people abroad. In addition to her support for these two dangerous anti-choice bills here in the U.S., McSally supports the deadly Global Gag Rule, which bans health care providers that receive U.S. aid from discussing abortion, making it even harder for people in developing countries to access critical health care.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senate Democrats fortunately safeguarded Arizonans from these two harmful, anti-choice bills. No thanks to Senator McSally.

Leigh Moyer, #Fight4HER Arizona Organizer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

