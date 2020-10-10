 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McSally Kelly Debate
View Comments

Letter: McSally Kelly Debate

I quit watching the debate when the moderator’s second question to Senator McSally was something to the effect, “When President Trump said the corona virus was a hoax what did you say or do?” Her response should have been, “I know the press reported he said that but it is patently false. Months ago several reputable fact checking organizations, including Snopes, Fact Check, and even CNN have pointed out that when he used the word “hoax” he was referring to the Democrats attacks on his administration and not the virus. Frankly I’m surprised at this late date a respected reporter like yourself would still be propagating this falsehood.”

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News