Letter: McSally Kelly Debate

I quit watching the debate when the moderator’s second question to Senator McSally was something to the effect, “When President Trump said the corona virus was a hoax what did you say or do?” Her response should have been, “I know the press reported he said that but it is patently false. Months ago several reputable fact checking organizations, including Snopes, Fact Check, and even CNN have pointed out that when he used the word “hoax” he was referring to the Democrats attacks on his administration and not the virus. Frankly I’m surprised at this late date a respected reporter like yourself would still be propagating this falsehood.”
Jerry Knoski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
