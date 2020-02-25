Letter: McSally Kudos wrong
A 2/12 letter praised our unelected senator Martha McSally as the force behind the SECURE Act, a bipartisan retirement bill. In fact, it originated in the House as a Democratic bill and passed with large bipartisan support there in May 2019. The Senate agreed to an amended version only in December 2019. McSally had very little to do with any of it. She is the ultimate back-bencher, just going along with whatever few bills get passed in the Senate.

Gail Kamaras

East side

