Letter: McSally lacks spine

Arizona’s appointed junior Senator is showing why voters were wise to reject her in the 2018 election. Thus far, she lacks the spine to call for impeachment trial witnesses despite her oath to be a fair and impartial juror. In the past week, a video has revealed that President Trump spent 90 minutes with Lev Parnas, a key player in Trump’s Ukrainian pressure campaign, whom Trump has repeatedly denied knowing. Former national security advisor John Bolton supports the impeachment charges of Trump’s abuse of office, as revealed in his forthcoming book. Both are key witnesses. Yet McSally does nothing to secure their testimony, apparently in fear of having Trump issue a negative tweet about her. We need a Senator with a commitment to the U.S. Constitution, not the cult of Trump.
Jeff Anderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.