Letter: McSally Legislation

Senator McSally has recently been touting her new legislation that will supposedly lower prescription drug prices. In it, she proposes that Medicare be allowed to negotiate prices of drugs. The problem with that is having the government negotiate prices shatters the free market approach that has actually allowed Medicare Part D to come in below cost. Also, would patients simply not be able to access the medications they need if the government walks away from a negotiation? Another piece of the legislation would allow for the importation of drugs from Canada. With our counterfeit drug crisis, do we really want more drugs crossing our border without proper safety measures? The fact is that Senator McSally has introduced this bill (which appears to have no support in Congress, by the way) in order to wave it around come election time. She is unfortunately playing politics with our health care system.
Christine Gutierrez
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.