Letter: McSally Legislation
View Comments

Letter: McSally Legislation

Senator McSally has recently been touting her new legislation that will supposedly lower prescription drug prices. In it, she proposes that Medicare be allowed to negotiate prices of drugs. The problem with that is having the government negotiate prices shatters the free market approach that has actually allowed Medicare Part D to come in below cost. Also, would patients simply not be able to access the medications they need if the government walks away from a negotiation? Another piece of the legislation would allow for the importation of drugs from Canada. With our counterfeit drug crisis, do we really want more drugs crossing our border without proper safety measures? The fact is that Senator McSally has introduced this bill (which appears to have no support in Congress, by the way) in order to wave it around come election time. She is unfortunately playing politics with our health care system.

Christine Gutierrez

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News