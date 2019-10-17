Re: the Oct. 14 letter "McSally is doing what her supporters wanted."
Letter writer Bruce Dockter says that Sen. Martha McSally is "...doing just what the voters of Arizona wanted her to do." Let me point out the obvious. Sen. Martha McSally lost the election, and then she was rammed down our throats by Governor Doug Ducey. What we wanted her to do was to find a job far away from Congress. In November 2020, we will tell her that again.
Donald Reese
Southeast side
