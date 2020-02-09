Letter: McSally's "explanation" says it all
Your front page quotes from our two senators explaining their impeachment votes really make clear what happened in Washington on Wednesday.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's explanation, like that given by Republican Sen. Romney spoke to whether the president had committed the offenses he'd been charged with (and found that he had).

Sen. Martha McSally, on the other hand, justified her "no" vote by concerns about disrupting government, dividing the country, and the importance of respecting voters' choices. Not one of those factors has anything at all to do with whether the charges had been established or not, the thing she was legally required to decide.

So much for McSally's solemn promise to do "impartial justice."

James Hathaway

Northwest side

