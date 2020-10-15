 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally’s folly
Martha McSally spoke at an anti-human trafficking event, a couple years ago, after a victim told her emotional story. McSally promised to support victims and fight to stop the crime, so I asked during Q&A right after her statement, if she would support abortion for unwanted pregnancies conceived during the victims rape experiences. McSally took a moment, looked down, then said “I’ll never support federal funding for abortion.” Having been raped, and humiliated through abuse, I felt betrayed. I thought Martha McSally gave a conflicting response, which felt like a huge let down. It’s difficult enough to live through the experiences, and to go on living with a sense of confidence. When a politically powerful person says they’ll do anything they can to help victims, I would like to trust them, but I don’t trust McSally. I saw Gabby Giffords speak and debate before she was shot. I have faith in her husband, and hope he gets elected.

Cynthia Carlisi

Patagonia

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

