The President’s vile attempt to bribe and extort the government of Ukraine with taxpayer money in his illegal “dollars for dirt” scheme is more than enough to impeach and remove him from office. When this conduct is added to the litany of impeachable acts of abuse of power and obstruction of justice described in the Mueller report, there is no doubt about the President’s malfeasance and unfitness for office. After the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach the President, will Sen. Martha McSally honestly review this evidence and vote to remove the President from his office and any other federal office of public trust? Will she act with personal honor and vote in support of the Constitution’s bedrock principle of governance based on the rule of law? Or will she march in lockstep with those cowardly Republican senators who will choose to abdicate their responsibility to our founding document by remaining willfully blinded by what they perceive, I think naively, is in their self-interest?
Charles S. Sabalos, retired lawyer and Superior Court judge
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.