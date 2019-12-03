Her political identity was built on her career as an Air Force officer, but Sen. Martha McSally is strangely silent about President Trump's pardon of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher for alleged war crimes despite the advice of top military officials.
McSally often invokes John McCain's name as some sort of justification for being appointed to his office, but does anyone doubt what Sen. McCain would have to say about this travesty of justice?
Arizonans deserve to know where McSally stands.
Ken Beegle
East side
