Senator Martha McSally can and should go down in history by following in Arizona's former U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater's footsteps.
When faced with overwhelming information, testimony and evidence of President Nixon's abuse of power, Goldwater finally, after he could no longer defend him, went to the White House to tell Nixon that his time was up and that he should resign.
Just as Senator Goldwater did, Senator Martha McSally now has the opportunity to listen to and follow her inner compass and go the the White House and inform President Trump that his time is up and that he should resign. In so doing, just as Goldwater did, she will be reminding everyone that loyalty to the Constitution is above loyalty to any one person or political party in the United States of America.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.