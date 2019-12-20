Letter: McSally should honor her juror’s oath

Senators will soon be swearing a special juror’s oath to conduct impeachment hearings impartially. I contacted Martha McSally’s office to ask whether the senator plans to honor her juror’s oath AND her Senate oath to protect the Constitution by calling for impartial hearings and testimony from witnesses who have information about the Ukraine issue. Since Sen. McConnell has already made it clear he would not honor his, I was interested whether Sen. McSally would honor hers. Her staff responded that she “has no position statement” on whether she will honor her oath. This is a curious response to a fundamental “process” question, since congressional Republicans have been entirely focused on process, not substance, on this issue. Yet they won’t commit to honoring their sworn oaths? That’s dereliction of duty, plain and simple. And the public should know about it.
Jeff Anderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.