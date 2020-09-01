Letter: McSally silence on USPS sorting machines is deafening

I called appointed Senator Martha McSally’s office today to ask what she is doing to restore the USPS’s capacity for timely mail delivery following the decommissioning of some 600 sorting machines by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Her staff responded that she has no statement on that issue. Given that this is a national concern in view of DeJoy’s conflicts of interest and evident actions to cripple USPS capacity and public confidence in the integrity of our mail service, it seems that McSally ought to have a position. In a time of pandemic and GOP efforts to disenfranchise voters and suppress the vote in many states, she owes Arizona voters her strenuous and vocal support for a safe, efficient way to vote, and for a postal service with full capacity to deliver medications, disability payments, and other important mail to her constituents. Anything else is dereliction of duty.
Jeff Anderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
