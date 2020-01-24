Letter: McSally stand up for the Truth

Senator McSally you took an oath to defend the United States and uphold its Constitution as an Air Force Officer, again as a member of the House of Representatives, and yet again, more recently, as a member of the Senate.
Senator open your eyes and ears, and look and listen to what is happening. Hear from witnesses who are or were part of the current administration. Call for documents to reveal the facts. Are you and your fellow Republican Senators afraid of the public learning more of the truth?
It is time for a fair Senate trial. Defending the United States and its Constitution is not only done from the seat of a fighter jet.
Daryl Herman
Northeast side
