Letter: McSally's double standard
View Comments

Letter: McSally's double standard

In her current TV ads McSally is touting her efforts to bring jobs back from China. She might look within her own GOP house if that is her claim. Starting at the top with Trump and family, whose manufacturing lines are made in China, including his 2020 campaign materials. Far more money is going to China to support Trump's campaign than is involved in Kelly's dealing. McSally's that live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, though that is once again her campaign modus operandi since, in my opinion she has no achievements to offer to AZ electorate.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News