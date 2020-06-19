Letter: McSally's double standard

In her current TV ads McSally is touting her efforts to bring jobs back from China. She might look within her own GOP house if that is her claim. Starting at the top with Trump and family, whose manufacturing lines are made in China, including his 2020 campaign materials. Far more money is going to China to support Trump's campaign than is involved in Kelly's dealing. McSally's that live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, though that is once again her campaign modus operandi since, in my opinion she has no achievements to offer to AZ electorate.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
