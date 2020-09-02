 Skip to main content
Letter: McSally's duplicity on disclosure
I applaud the righteous stance of the McSally campaign demanding that candidates stop hiding and being evasive about how they made their money "because Arizonans deserve to know" (Arizona Daily Star, 30 August). As a modest first step, how about releasing Trump's tax returns? Glad you agree that voters deserve to know.

John McLean

Northeast side

