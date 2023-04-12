I sincerely hope US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk doesn't waste the time and expertise of any MD's/DO's/PhD scientists if he or his family develops a health related problem. After all, he is (at least in his own mind and those of his anti-choice allies) now MORE qualified to weigh in on medical treatments and pharmaceuticals than those other professionals (who've obviously wasted years on residency and scientific education) with a decision that can potentially affect the entire nation! Who knew a law degree now qualifies one to practice medicine? I wonder what else his legal background also qualifies him to "judge"? The safety/efficacy of tubal ligations and vasectomies? I can only assume he plans to open his own clinic as a side gig. My advice to those in Judge Kacsmaryk's vicinity with a health emergency? Don't call 911. Call the judge instead. He'll make it better because he knows best!