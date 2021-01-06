Letter: Meaningless Medal

For those who like to write letters listing Donald Trump’s “accomplishments”, add another to the list: making a total farce of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Recipients given this award by Trump include right wing radio talk host blabbermouth Rush Limbaugh, and now the obnoxious ranting Jim Jordan of Ohio, and devoted tattler and Trump sycophant Devin Nunes. Who next…. Michael Flynn? Paul Manafort? Jon Voight? The My Pillow Guy? Kiss Donald’s ring and you shall be rewarded! What an insult to past legitimate, deserving recipients of this once honorable award. It’s forever tainted and now rendered meaningless.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
