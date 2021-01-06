 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Meaningless Medal
View Comments

Letter: Meaningless Medal

For those who like to write letters listing Donald Trump’s “accomplishments”, add another to the list: making a total farce of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Recipients given this award by Trump include right wing radio talk host blabbermouth Rush Limbaugh, and now the obnoxious ranting Jim Jordan of Ohio, and devoted tattler and Trump sycophant Devin Nunes. Who next…. Michael Flynn? Paul Manafort? Jon Voight? The My Pillow Guy? Kiss Donald’s ring and you shall be rewarded! What an insult to past legitimate, deserving recipients of this once honorable award. It’s forever tainted and now rendered meaningless.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News