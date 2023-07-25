Letter: Meaningless opinions Maureen Salz, Oro Valley Jul 25, 2023 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link To every male who is against abortions. Until you can become pregnant your opinion is meaningless.Maureen SalzOro ValleyDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Oro Valley Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tucson Speaks Out: July 24 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 24 Tucson Speaks Out: July 20 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 20 Tucson Speaks Out: July 22 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 22 Tucson Speaks Out: July 23 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 23 Tucson Speaks Out: July 21 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 21 Comments may be used in print.