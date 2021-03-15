 Skip to main content
Letter: Measure would let Arizona inmates seek evidence tests through new technologies
Letter: Measure would let Arizona inmates seek evidence tests through new technologies

Re: the march 11 article "Bill would enable inmates to use new technology to exonerate themselves."

For years it was believed that it was the judge’s word, against a conceived criminal who pleaded his innocence. No current technologies could prove them right, even if they did have the evidence to do so such as blood samples, hair, bullet fragments all useless with no direction except someone to blame. Now with new technology we are able to overcome a roadblock that has punished men and women wrongfully for conceivable reasons, but not just. Many problems surge however, hundreds would plead for an evaluation of evidence knowing that this might just save them. In a time where technology is becoming dominant, using this measure would prove useful to the country no matter the costs. It’s what this time makes so valuable, its advancement into the future.

Liam Fontes, Sunnyside High School Student

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

