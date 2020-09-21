 Skip to main content
Letter: measuring Corona virus
One fascinating aspect of living through the Trump presidency is the continuing series of surprises at how low one can go, after you think it has hit bottom. Now our stable genius leader wants to measure our Covid experience by excluding Blue states. Not only has this genius forgotten ( if he ever knew ) that he is the President of the whole country, but he also seems to have overlooked the fact that many people in Red States vote for Democrats, and many people in Blue States vote for Republicans. I suppose if he becomes aware of this, he will next try to identify who voted which way. That would of course be another big step toward hitting a new bottom. So, loyal Trump supporters, stand by and prepare for the next dive down to doomsday.

Philip Korn

North side

