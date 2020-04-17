Letter: Medal of Valor

Every day I hear of medical workers, first responders or public transit workers dying of COVID-19. In wartime, we honor those wounded with a Purple Heart. This epidemic is a war; shouldn’t we honor our fallen in this war with a comparable medal? Write our Senators, Representatives, Governor and ask for a national medal.
Bill Jessberger
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
