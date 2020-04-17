Letter: Medal of Valor
View Comments

Letter: Medal of Valor

Every day I hear of medical workers, first responders or public transit workers dying of COVID-19. In wartime, we honor those wounded with a Purple Heart. This epidemic is a war; shouldn’t we honor our fallen in this war with a comparable medal? Write our Senators, Representatives, Governor and ask for a national medal.

Bill Jessberger

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News