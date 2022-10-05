Letter: Media bias and the truth

As a registered independent I have tried to find truth in politics - It has

been a frustrating effort. Everyone is biased — and that's okay. There's no

such thing as unbiased news.

A recent survey was conducted by the Knight Foundation and Gallup. Among its findings: About 49 percent of Americans see “a great deal” of political bias in news

coverage, while 37 percent see “a fair amount.”

The vast majority of Americans (81%) say that the news media is “critical” to democracy.

I have found the following to be true. On the far left you have the NY Times and CNN. Leaning left you have AP, The Washington Post, Insider and the Guardian.

On the far right you have Fox News, National Review and Newsmax.

Leaning to the right you have the NY Post and Epoch Times.

I personally find the least bias to be the Wall Street Journal, The Hill, Reuters and Newsweek.

These 4 appear to me to come closest to the truth.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side