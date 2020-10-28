Letter: Media Bias

Once again there are many items local, national etc with so much bias . Your paper should be ashamed of your obvious bias. Never can you say anything good about President Trump. Major producers began and made PPE equipment. We do not need a national mandate on masks. Joe Biden is a corrupt 47 year politician with no idea on foreign policy - hence no questions from the debate monitor. Never answers questions and will not. Especially when his family makes millions. Can you afford an electric car - oops no gas for cars or planes. Can't go to Dr or hospital - oops can't go to Canada or Mexico. More blackouts like California. No borders so you can pay for education, health care, rent etc etc for illegals. Who is going to pay? YOU the taxpayer so taxes will go up in all areas Gas will be unaffordable. Utilities the same. Hooray - You voted for Biden - Wow you must be proud. Pelosi, Schumer et al here they come !!!!~ Must not forget Kamala or Bernie.
Toni Schlecht
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
