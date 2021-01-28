 Skip to main content
Letter: Media: Keep identifying the lies!
I'm hoping that the last four years have taught journalists of all types of media that they should not just report what politicians say without fact checking. The must calling out the lies and severe distortions in each piece, not on a separate page far from the original story. In the first days and weeks of the Trump administration the president got away with all sorts of lies. I don't expect that of Biden, but he and his team shouldn't get a pass.

John Glaspey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

