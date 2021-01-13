 Skip to main content
Letter: media kudos
Letter: media kudos

Although there is little to be proud of in the January 6th insurrection in Washington, I'm proud of members of the 4th Estate who stood strong and did their job in the middle of that chaos.

National news dispatches noted, "Reporters were beaten and threatened with death and their cameras and equipment were smashed and burned."

Reporters don't always get the complete story in the midst of gunshots and tear gas clouds, but they do their damnedest to keep the public informed.

Lee Allen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

