Letter: Media, Politics, and COVID-19

A recent web search resulted in the following data. Based on CDC.gov, 174.3 million doses of flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season. In addition, CDC estimates 34 million illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths from the flu in the US alone. Based on WebMD, as of March 7th, there have been 100,000 illnesses and 3,400 deaths from COVID-19 worldwide.
Clearly, the flu has resulted in more illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths than COVID-19 in the current flu season. So why all the doomsday COVID-19 media coverage? Is is because the media needs another emergency to fill the 24/7 news cycle in order to generate more advertising income? That used to be called Yellow Journalism. Maybe one political party is using media coverage to create negative coverage for the other party?
I agree we need to do all the things we all should do to avoid the flu. Other than that, I think the media is just creating panic.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.