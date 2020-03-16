Letter: Media, Politics, and COVID-19
View Comments

Letter: Media, Politics, and COVID-19

A recent web search resulted in the following data. Based on CDC.gov, 174.3 million doses of flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season. In addition, CDC estimates 34 million illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths from the flu in the US alone. Based on WebMD, as of March 7th, there have been 100,000 illnesses and 3,400 deaths from COVID-19 worldwide.

Clearly, the flu has resulted in more illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths than COVID-19 in the current flu season. So why all the doomsday COVID-19 media coverage? Is is because the media needs another emergency to fill the 24/7 news cycle in order to generate more advertising income? That used to be called Yellow Journalism. Maybe one political party is using media coverage to create negative coverage for the other party?

I agree we need to do all the things we all should do to avoid the flu. Other than that, I think the media is just creating panic.

Calvin Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News