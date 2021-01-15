Letter: Media stoking of divisions

The role of the media in fanning the flames of division in our nation can not be overstated. Look only at today's (Thursday, 1/14) headline, "Trump impeached a 2nd time; 10 GOP lawmakers desert him." Those 10 GOP lawmakers did not by any means "desert" Donald Trump. They stood for the rule of law and for our Constitution, and voted their conscience, as all lawmakers should have. Your headline should have read, "Trump impeached a 2nd time; 10 GOP lawmakers follow their conscience and defend the Constitution." The Star has asked for ideas about what's to come. Perhaps the Star could commit in the future to refusing to play a part in the media's disheartening role of stoking division, by more carefully choosing how to present each story.
Kathy Simolaris
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.