 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Media stoking of divisions
View Comments

Letter: Media stoking of divisions

The role of the media in fanning the flames of division in our nation can not be overstated. Look only at today's (Thursday, 1/14) headline, "Trump impeached a 2nd time; 10 GOP lawmakers desert him." Those 10 GOP lawmakers did not by any means "desert" Donald Trump. They stood for the rule of law and for our Constitution, and voted their conscience, as all lawmakers should have. Your headline should have read, "Trump impeached a 2nd time; 10 GOP lawmakers follow their conscience and defend the Constitution." The Star has asked for ideas about what's to come. Perhaps the Star could commit in the future to refusing to play a part in the media's disheartening role of stoking division, by more carefully choosing how to present each story.

Kathy Simolaris

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News