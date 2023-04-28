If you want to reduce mass shootings, pass a law that forbids the media from giving any coverage to mass shootings. In most cases the shooter is angry at someone and frustrated because no one will listen to them. So they act out. This will reduce the problem, the shooters do not get the attention they are craving, so why bother. Also making laws against the media? The media would be up in arms (no pun intended) if someone tried to limit their rights. They might even get as mad about their rights being curtailed as the gun rights groups are when people talk about limiting their rights. How dumb is it to think passing more laws will make these shooters stand up and say, I can't do that, it's against the law. They have no moral compass.