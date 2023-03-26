After reading this article, I was very concerned about the suggestion that the elderly on Medicaid were given a personal needs allowance as low as $30/month. Apparently, this minimum allowance is set by the U.S. Government. However, each of the States may choose to pay more. Upon further research, I found that, in Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the allowance is the $30/month minimum. Alaska has the largest allowance, $200/month. The average allowance for the 50 states and the District of Columbia is $62/month. The Arizona allowance is $137.10/month.