Letter: Medical Aid In Dying
Letter: Medical Aid In Dying

Re: the April 18 article "Law would give some medical aid in dying."

Mary Ganapol's Op-Ed on Medical Aid in Dying addresses a very important issue that eventually affects most of us. At 82 and living with low level pain I am nowhere near ready to end my life. But when or if my pain level becomes unbearable I want the option to end my life with dignity when I choose. Unfortunately we have too many legislators in AZ who think a mythological guy in the sky should make that choice for me. Death with dignity should be an option for all and our legislature should pass a law like HB224.

Jim Notestine

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

