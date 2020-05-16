Letter: Medical Uncertainty
Re: the April 30 article "Take every new COVID-19 theory with a grain of salt."

In addition to following the thrust of his piece about new, fanciful COVID-19 theories, what caught my eye was his admission that “The practice of medicine has always had an element of uncertainty." Many years ago I took my son to a non-Tucson hospital for ear drainage tubes. In signing a consent form for the medical procedure, I read “Medicine being an art and inexact science, we are not liable if our medical procedures go wrong.” I thought what, some high and almighty doctors are now becoming humble and meek? I added to the form, “except for malpractice and harmful omissions and commissions” before signing. I know doctors and medical personnel are rightfully considered heroes in today’s environment.

RAYMOND SILVERSTEIN

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

