Re: the Feb. 7 article "Popular Plan."
The article about the popularity of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans does not address the taxpayer subsidy to these plans. MA plans are allowed to retain 15% of premiums as profit and overhead, money that should be spent on patient medical care while Traditional Medicare (TM) has an overhead of 2-3%. MA plans cost 19% more per patient than TM but were touted as a way to control Medicare spending. MA plans practice "upcoding" to increase payment from the government yet provide less care to the sickest patients. Between 2010-19 CMS overpaid MA plans $106 billion.
MA plans ubiquitous advertising during open enrollment should be a clue that the plans are making huge profits. Buyer beware. When you become sick (not if you get sick, everyone alas does eventually), MA plans shareholder driven need for profit will supersede your need for care. Don't be fooled by the "free" added benefits and the false advertising. When you need the care, TM is a much better choice.
People are also reading…
Michael Hamant, MD
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.