The article about the popularity of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans does not address the taxpayer subsidy to these plans. MA plans are allowed to retain 15% of premiums as profit and overhead, money that should be spent on patient medical care while Traditional Medicare (TM) has an overhead of 2-3%. MA plans cost 19% more per patient than TM but were touted as a way to control Medicare spending. MA plans practice "upcoding" to increase payment from the government yet provide less care to the sickest patients. Between 2010-19 CMS overpaid MA plans $106 billion.