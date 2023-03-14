For my wife & myself, it is. We are both healthy. We take Advantage of the Giveback provision that reduces our Medicare premium by $3,000 annually. We each order Over The Counter supplies for $80 every quarter. Use the free gym membership 4-5 times each week. Our prescriptions & PCP copays are $0. Traditional Medicare requires 20% copays for doctors appointments. Prescription reimbursements are not included in Traditional Medicare. If you want to visit a preferred doctor, ask which Advantage plans they participate in & decide which plan is in your best interest.