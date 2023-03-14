For my wife & myself, it is. We are both healthy. We take Advantage of the Giveback provision that reduces our Medicare premium by $3,000 annually. We each order Over The Counter supplies for $80 every quarter. Use the free gym membership 4-5 times each week. Our prescriptions & PCP copays are $0. Traditional Medicare requires 20% copays for doctors appointments. Prescription reimbursements are not included in Traditional Medicare. If you want to visit a preferred doctor, ask which Advantage plans they participate in & decide which plan is in your best interest.
The 3/2/23 editorial & a prior letter to the editor were both wriiten by doctors. In 2007, Advantage reimbursement amounts were materially less Traditional reimbursent rates. More recently, Advantage reimbursements have approximated Traditional reimbursements. Be mindful of potential bias.
My wife & I will likely continue enrollment in Advantage plans barring Republican trashing of Medicare.
People are also reading…
James Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.