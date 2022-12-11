 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Medicare Advantage the best choice for many

Re: the Nov. 19 letter "More like Medicare Disadvantage."

The letter writer makes excellent points on the downside of Medicare Advantage (MA) provided by private insurers. His argument is valid, but with millions of Americans like myself, with only Medicare health insurance at retirement, and modest pensions, one size (traditional Medicare, or TM) does not fit all. I have been on an MA plan since retirement years ago, and chose it because of the large, thousands-of-dollars outlay of deductibles and copayments under TM. TM is far from complete coverage, and includes prescriptions only if you pay an additional premium under Part D. It happened that my pre-retirement healthcare providers were all in-network, so it made my decision easy and has saved me much money over time. Each potential Medicare member must compare TM and MA (and TM with -"Medigap" coverage) to decide which is best for them.

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
