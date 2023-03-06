Re: March 2, opinion piece by Joshua Freeman, M.D., titled "Privatizing Medicare wrong way to go." Although it's true that original Medicare is the better way to go, it's not cheaper for my bank account. I can't afford to pay for gap, vision, dental, hearing and prescription drug premiums separately. I don't want to give my Medicare premium payments to a private insurance company but at this point in time, I don't have a choice. Private insurance companies are the bane of my existent. The author is correct in asking Congress to increase benefits to covering 100% of the charges instead of 80%. Original Medicare should also cover vision, dental, hearing and prescription drug charges without paying extra premiums to private health insurance companies.It's ludicrous to think that eyeglasses, hearing aids, dental services and prescription drugs aren't a necessity for us older folks.