RE: Feb 18th letter from Mr. St Clair, He is incorrect re: Benefits & cost of Traditional Medicare. There are numerous plans of TM. For example, my Plan G has only a $200 approx deductible and then I pay NOTHING FOR ANY DOCTOR VISITS, PT, LABS, AND ALL OTHER TESTS. Each of the Letter Plans vary in cost and options. People choose TM for a variety of reasons and should not be taken away from us as an option. For example, as a cancer survivor, I have no restrictions to drs anywhere in town or country. If the Advantage plans are best for some. then more power to you!