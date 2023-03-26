Re: the March 20 article "Medicare Advantage funding shouldn't be trimmed by Biden."

Ms. Ross’s Arizona Opinion piece is a classic example of “we know how to solve the ‘problem’ by spending someone else’s money”.

First, the Biden cuts reflect the reality the Medicare Advantage has been grossly under-priced since its inception. Many insurers have already increased MA pricing by reducing benefits and increasing deductibles and co-pays. You still can't get “something for nothing.” Someone has to pay for the underestimated usage and costs.

Second, I do not believe any MA coverage will eliminated through Biden’s measure: It will just be more expensive for the insureds.

Lastly, what can the Arizona Nurses Association or its membership monetarily offer that will lower medical costs or otherwise offset the mountain of deficits that the Medicare Advantage program has generated since its inception?

If you want to solve this problem, open your checkbook!

D Craig Blizzard

Northeast side