Letter: Medicare and physical therapy

Re: the Jan. 27 letter "New cuts to Medicare hinder physical therapy."

A recent letter complained of proposed cuts in Medicare payments for physical therapy. As a chiropractor in Tucson for 25 years, welcome to our world. Medicare requires us to perform an examination every 30 days, and make the patient pay for it. We are not reimbursed for anything other than a spinal manipulation. If a patient would benefit from traction, electric stimulation therapy, or rehabilitation exercise, they have to be willing to pay for it. There is a bill to enable us to get paid for anything we are licensed to perform, but we'll see. So again, welcome to our world.

Dr. Ala Cross

Northwest side

